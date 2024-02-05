Rahul Gandhi's big poll promise on 50% reservation cap if INDIA bloc voted to power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised a nationwide caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation if the INDIA bloc wins the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with coal mine workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Dhanbad district on February 4.(PTI)

Addressing a public rally during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Gandhi claimed that Dalits, tribals, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were made “bonded labourers” and that their participation was lacking in big companies, hospitals, schools, colleges and courts.

"This is the biggest question before India. Our first step would be to get a caste census in the country," the former Congress chief said.

Noting that more than 50 per cent reservation cannot be given under existing norms, Gandhi promised that an INDIA government will remove the cap on reservation.

“If INDIA bloc comes to power, it will throw away the 50 per cent cap on reservation, ensure Dalits, tribals, OBCs get their rights,” Gandhi said.

He added: "There will be no reduction in reservation of Dalits and Adivasis. I am giving you a guarantee that the backward sections of society will get their rights. This is the biggest issue - social and economic injustice"

Further, the former Congress chief also trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is opposed to the idea of a caste census.

He said that Modi used to say that he is an OBC but when the demand for a caste census was made, he stated that there are only two castes – the rich and the poor.

"When the time came to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, Modi ji says there are no castes and when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC," Gandhi claimed.

‘Modi govt slowly killing PSUs’: Rahul Gandhi

In his speech, the Congress MP also accused the Narendra Modi-led Central government of “slowly killing” the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Gandhi claimed that PSUs are being "slowly handed over to Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.

“Narendra Modi and his government are slowly killing the PSUs…The central government wants the HEC (Heavy Engineering Corporation) to not function, and in the coming days, they will replace the name HEC with an Adani nameplate. They want to privatise it,” Gandhi said.

He added: "Wherever I go, I see people of PSUs standing with posters in their hands. Be it BHEL, HAL, or HEC, all are being slowly handed over to Adani."

Gandhi also said that the Congress would not let Adani's name be associated with HEC.

“I want to say to the BJP - Do whatever you want. We will not let Adani's name be associated with HEC. This is the country's capital, not the capital of any industrialist. This free gift will not be given to Adani,” the Wayanad MP said.