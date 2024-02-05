Congress will protect tribal rights: Rahul during yatra in Jharkhand

The Congress party stands for ‘Jal-Jungle-Jamin’ (water, forest and land) of the tribal people and education and employment of youngsters from the community, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said, as he slammed the Union government for its policies which, he claimed, are meant only for a few capitalists. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Bank More in Dhanbad on Sunday. (ANI)

Gandhi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives like the demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system had “destroyed the country’s economy and broken the back of the industry that has led to widespread unemployment”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Congress leader, a Lok Sabha MP, was addressing the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district when he made the remarks. After a night halt in Tundi area in the district on Saturday, the yatra resumed from Govindpur in Dhanbad city on Sunday.

“The Congress stands for ‘Jal-Jungle-Jamin’ of the tribal people, for education and employment of youths. Economic imbalance, demonetisation, GST and unemployment have ruined the future of youngsters in the country,” Gandhi told the crowd at Birsa Chowk in Bank More.

The main objective of the yatra is to save public sector units from being sold to private entities, and ensure justice to unemployed youths and tribals of the country, he added.

A few billionaire friends of the Prime Minister are gradually getting control over all the resources, the former Congress president alleged. “The Prime Minister might soon hand over the steel mills of the state, like the one in Bokaro, to the same friends,” he said.

“The policies of the present central government are meant to benefit only three capitalists, even as the country belongs to everyone,” he added.

The Prime Minister is “handing over the public sector undertakings (PSUs), which otherwise generated huge employment, to his friends”, he said. “Earlier, SCs, STs, OBCs and other categories of people used to get jobs in PSUs but due to privatisation, that process has also been affected, depriving such people with the job opportunities.”

Gandhi also said that the Congress;s fight was against the alleged hatred in the hearts of the “BJP people”. “The BJP is spreading hate. We undertook a 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hatred and violence, coining the slogan ‘Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukan’. No matter how much hatred they (BJP) spread or the violence they orchestrate, the Congress and its allies will open ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ all over the country. Our fight is against the hatred in the hearts of the BJP people,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on Gandhi’s remarks.