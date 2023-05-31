Rahul Gandhi's reaction to 'Khalistan slogans' in US and a political row: Watch

Several videos have been doing the rounds showing Rahul Gandhi being heckled by pro-Khalistanis during his speech in California. Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day US tour and Wednesday was his first interaction with the NRIs in San Francisco which already became the centre of controversies. For his comment on the new Parliament building, the Congress leader has been once again accused of insulting India on foreign soil, while his reaction to pro-Khalistani slogans has also come under scrutiny. Read | 'If you sat Modiji down next to God': Rahul Gandhi in US; ‘BJP did Sengol thing as…’

Rahul Gandhi reacted to pro-Khalistani slogans with his message of love in the US.

Questioning why Rahul Gandhi smiled when the pro-Khalistani slogans were raised, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Mr Rahul Gandhi is now perceived as a leader of all separatist and urban Naxal groups. In this video of his US tour, people raise Khalistan slogans and he smiles. Can you guess what does this mean? Dangerous times ahead." Read | ‘What you cast away as walking stick’: BJP condemns Rahul Gandhi's US speech

Sharing the same clip, BJP's Amit Malviya wrote, "Rahul Gandhi heckled for the 1984 Sikh genocide (unleashed by the Congress), in America...aisi nafrat ki aag lagayi thi, jo ab tak nahi buji (the fire of hatred triggered by you was so huge that it is still burning)".

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate countered Malviya and asked why Amit Malviya was supporting the pro-Khalistan elements to oppose Rahul Gandhi. "If you had listened further, you would have found out how the people raised Bharat Jodo slogan to give a reply to those Khalistani slogans. For one, you also take the Tiranga and say 'Bharat Jodo'. Believe me, a traitor like you will also feel good," Shrinate wrote.

Did Rahul Gandhi smile at those giving pro-Khalistani slogans: Here's what happened

As Rahul Gandhi was speaking about 'mobbat ke dukan (shops of love)' in 'nafrat ke bazaar (market of hatred)', some slogans were raised. "Welcom, welcome," Rahul Gandhi said reiterating 'nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan'. People attending his speech stood up with cameras in their hands to record what was happening. Then Bharat Jodo slogans were raised from the audience. "See, the interesting thing about us, about the Congress party is that we have affection towards everybody. If someone wants to come and say something regardless of what they are saying, we are happy to listen to him. We are not going to get angry, we are not going to get aggressive. We will nicely listen to it. In fact, we will be affectionate to them, will be loving to them. Because that's our nature," Rahul Gandhi said.

