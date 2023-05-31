‘What you cast away as walking stick?’ BJP condemns Rahul Gandhi's US speech

As Rahul Gandhi in his US speech on Wednesday slammed PM Modi and the BJP government and also referred to the furore over the new Parliament building inauguration, a massive war of words broke out between the BJP and the Congress leaders. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla called Rahul Gandhi an entitled dynast who mocked Tamil culture on foreign soil. "Dandavat Pranam was also mocked by Rahul as 'lying down' -- Rahul perhaps cares little for Indian way of showing respect," Poonawalla said. Rahul Gandhi during his interaction in San Francisco on the first day of his 10-day US tour said the BJP government can't discuss the real issues of the country like unemployment, price rise, the spread of hatred and that's why they have to do the 'sceptre thing', the 'lying down'. "Aren't you happy that I am not lying down?" Rahul Gandhi said referring to the Sengol row. Rahul Gandhi's first day first speech in the US drew flak in India as BJP leaders condemned his attack on PM Modi.

"No less than the DMK govt document spoke of Sengol history and relevance but those who love symbols of Gulaami cannot digest this.. in their hatred for BJP they attack Bharatiya symbols, way of life itself !! Does the DMK agree with Rahul on the Sengol installation being called a drama?" Shehzad wrote taking a potshot at Congress's Tamil Nadu ally DMK.

"Foreign puppet Rahul Gandhi yet again abuses Hindus and India on foreign soil. The 'Disqualified MP' calls inauguration of new parliament a 'distraction,' & discredits the Dharmic 'Sengol' by terming it a 'drama'. This is a testament to @INCIndia's hatred for the Idea of India, its millennia-old traditions & its cultural reawakening. Narendra Modi is Synonymous with Dharma whereas Rahul Gandhi represents Drama!" BJP Karnataka tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi is a repeat offender as he insults India every time he goes abroad, Union minister Anurag Thakur said. "Rahul Gandhi aims to insult PM Modi but ends up hurting India. He does not even consider India as a country but as a union of states. What does Rahul Gandhi want to achieve by doing all this? See the difference. When PM Modi visits abroad, he meets the PMs and the Presidents of other countries. Australian PM called PM Modi 'Boss'; probably Rahul Gandhi could not digest this," Anurag Thakur said.

Former Congress leader and now BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Rahul Gandhi has got addicted to defaming India on foreign soil like the sharks are addicted to blood. "After losing 50 elections out 55 since 2014, Rahul Gandhi talks about BJP mediocrity. After crowning Jagdish Tytler, Rahul Gandhi says 'Sikhs are being attacked'...Rahul Gandhi's habit of speaking without homework is injurious for Nation’s image," Shergill tweeted.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said one has to be in the country to discuss real issues. "You got Jallikattu banned, and now you mock the rituals for the Sceptre done by Saiva Adheenams from TN. What your party cast away as a walking stick is today reinstated to its rightful place, Thiru @RahulGandhi," Annamalai wrote.

