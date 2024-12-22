Rahul Gandhi's Sunday family lunch & a food recommendation amid Parliament scuffle row

Amid the ongoing parliament scuffle row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a glimpse of his Sunday family lunch at New Delhi's iconic Kwality Restaurant and also left a little recommendation for all food lovers. LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra has lunch at Kwality restaurant.(PTI)

Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, was joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra and his niece.

Posting images from the lunch on Instagram, Gandhi recommended his followers to try Chole Bhature, a north Indian delicacy, if they happened to visit the restaurant.

“Family lunch at the iconic Kwality Restaurant. Try the Chole Bhature if you go," he captioned the post.

The Kwality Restaurant, a favourite among Delhi’s elite, is known for its rich culinary history, especially its famous Chole Bhature, which Gandhi mentioned in his post.

The post comes amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding a scuffle between the INDIA bloc and NDA MPs in the Parliament premises earlier this week.

FIR against Rahul Gandhi over Parliament premises

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle at the Parliament complex where two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs were injured.

According to a PTI report, an FIR under section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station.

Later, the FIR was transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

What happened in Parliament this week

A scuffle broke out in the parliament premises after both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest. The heated exchange resulted in injury to two MPs.

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured in the commotion. The BJP claimed Rahul Gandhi pushed them in a bid to gain entry into the House.

The political clash further intensified as the BJP and Congress filed cross-complaints over the scuffle in the Parliament premises.