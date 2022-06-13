Home / India News / Raichur water contamination deaths under investigation: Karnataka CM Bommai
india news

Raichur water contamination deaths under investigation: Karnataka CM Bommai

Two officials had already been suspended in the case and water samples from all the wards are being tested
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh to the families of the deceased. (PTI)
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a compensation of 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. (PTI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAgencies

Hubballi: After the recent deaths in Raichur allegedly due to contaminated water, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the investigation is on and criminal cases will be registered, if necessary.

“Investigation is on into the deaths caused due to consumption of contaminated water in Raichur. Criminal cases would be registered, if necessary,” Bommai told media persons in Hubballi on Saturday.

He said that already two officials had been suspended in the case and water samples from all the wards are being tested.

The number of people who died after drinking contaminated water in Raichur has gone up to five.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has ordered a compensation of 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

He has also asked the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s chief engineer to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out