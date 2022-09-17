Railway minister takes part in cleanliness drive on PM's birthday | Video

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday took part in a cleanliness drive in Delhi amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations across the country. The railway minister was seen participating in the drive outside the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station of the national capital.

Any gesture performed with a sincere intention, he said, can serve "as a genuine birthday greeting for anyone". "In that vein, we held a Swachhata Pakhwada for PM Modi," he added. According to the railway minister, cleanliness drives in major sectors - like telecom, post, IT, and others - is going to be a significant exercise across the country. On Saturday, PM Modi was wished by leaders across political parties on the occasion of his birthday.

Watch video here

The countrywide celebrations come a day after PM Modi wrapped his Uzbekistan visit after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Summit.

“From today, a campaign for cleanliness has started in Indian Railways, post offices, telecom, IT & other departments of the country. The way PM Modi has made politics a medium of service, cleanliness too, is a great synonym for service,” said Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw - along with other officials - was also seen making a pledge at a Swachhata Pakhwada event of the Ministry of Railways. Additionally, Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed services for TB patients and efforts to end the disease. He also stated that the "Mega Blood Donation Camp" would be highlighted throughout. He stressed that politics will now serve as the platform for these services and that the three aspects will receive increased attention.