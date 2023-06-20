Railway official dismisses reports of staff absconding after Balasore train accident: ‘Factually incorrect'

Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday reacted to media reports about railway staff absconding after the train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station. He said, “This is factually incorrect. The entire staff is present & a part of inquiry. They are appearing before agency”.

291 people were killed in Balasore train tragedy(HT File)

Media reports on Monday said that Central Bureau of Investigation sealed the rented house of a junior engineer (JE) named Amir Khan after he was found absconding. The JE was reportedly under scrutiny, and was interrogated by the agency.

Signal JEs hold an important position in the Indian Railways and are responsible for the installation, maintenance, and repair of signalling equipment. Their role includes ensuring the smooth functioning of these systems that play a vital role in maintaining safe train operations at all times.

CBI takes over probe of Balasore train accident

The CBI took over the investigation into the train accident in Balasore, Odisha on June 6. The CBI got involved in the case as suspicions of tampering with the electronic interlocking system grew.

Balasore train accident

292 people died in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore as Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train derailing most of its coaches near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

A few coaches of the Coromandel Express whiplashed the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at that time.

(With inputs from agencies)