e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Railway union threatens 2-hour strike on October 22, authorities warn of service break

Railway union threatens 2-hour strike on October 22, authorities warn of service break

According to the union, the protest is not even for the bonus of this year. The bonus of 2019-20 is due and it is “unfair” to deny last year’s bonus, citing this year’s pandemic, the union has said.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The all-India union of the railway staff has called for a two-hour strike on October 22 if their bonus is not announced by October 21.
The all-India union of the railway staff has called for a two-hour strike on October 22 if their bonus is not announced by October 21. (PTI)
         

Amid railway services gearing up for the ongoing festive season, All India Railways Federation has called for a two-hour strike on October 22 if bonus is not declared by Wednesday. Reports said the railway authorities have warned penal action against employees who attended a preparatory meeting on Tuesday in Mumbai.

On October 20, when the railways started a number of festival special trains, the unions observed All India Bonus Demand Day where railway staff from all across the country were explained the callousness” of the authorities in disbursing the productivity-linked bonuses.

Every year, this bonus is given before Dussehra. But this year, the government has not yet announced bonus owing to the pandemic condition.

According to the union, the protest is not even for the bonus of this year. The bonus of 2019-20 is due and it is “unfair” to deny last year’s bonus, citing this year’s pandemic, the union has said.

Determined to handle this sternly, the railway board has issued a circular to all divisions saying if any employee stops work on Thursday, action including service break, will be taken against them

tags
top news
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Cabinet announces bonus for central govt employees: All you need to know
Cabinet announces bonus for central govt employees: All you need to know
‘Covid-19 active cases remain below 7.5 lakh’: Health ministry
‘Covid-19 active cases remain below 7.5 lakh’: Health ministry
Sanjay Dutt has ‘come out victorious’ 2 months after cancer diagnosis
Sanjay Dutt has ‘come out victorious’ 2 months after cancer diagnosis
Should India review its relations with Taiwan?
Should India review its relations with Taiwan?
Watch: India, Sri Lanka’s joint naval exercise amid China tension
Watch: India, Sri Lanka’s joint naval exercise amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In