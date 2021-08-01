5 pairs of trains cancelled due to waterlogging at Howrah station. Details here

Due to waterlogging in the Howrah region following incessant rainfall earlier this week in West Bengal, five pairs of trains were cancelled on Sunday, the East Central Railway informed. The trains, passing through various stations in the route, have been cancelled for the duration of August 1 and 2. While making the announcement from its official handle on Twitter, the East Central Railway provided a list of trains that have been cancelled from the Howrah Station due to the inundation.

"Due to waterlogging, triggered by heavy rainfall in the Howrah region, the operation of five pairs of special trains passing through various stations of the East Central Railway or departing from/arriving at these stations on August 01/02 stand cancelled," read a bulletin by the East Central Railway, issued in Hindi.

The trains which have been cancelled are:

1. 02339 Howrah-Dhanbad Special

2. 03387 Howrah-Dhanbad Special

3. 02351 Howrah-Rajendranagar Terminal Special

4. 02333 Howrah-Prayagraj Rambagh Special

5. 03009 Howrah-Yoga Nagri Rishikesh Special

6. 03020 Kathgodam-Howrah Special

7. 02334 Prayagraj Rambagh - Howrah Special (on August 2)

8. 02340 Dhanbad - Howrah Special (on both August 1 and August 2)

9. 03010 Yog Nagri Rishikesh - Howrah Special (on August 3)

10. 02324 Barmer - Howrah Special (on August 4)

Earlier this week on Friday, the East Central Railway cancelled a number of trains over incessant rain in Kolkata, Howrah and the adjoining districts. Several Howrah-bound trains were also short-terminated at Kharagpur or Santragachi while many others short-originated at Santragachi and Shalimar instead of Howrah.

West Bengal received heavy rainfall earlier this week, leading to water levels rising in several parts. At Howrah and New Town, where large areas were inundated due to heavy to very heavy rain, boats had to be deployed to rescue people. Large areas in East Burdwan, Howrah and Hooghly were likely to get inundated as the Damodar Valley Corporation was released more water from the barrages in Maithon and Panchet.