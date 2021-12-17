Rlys upgrades Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani Express train with Tejas rakes

Indian Railways has added Mumbai–Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express train with upgraded Tejas rakes, making it the fourth Rajdhani to be upgraded with Tejas smart sleeper coaches, officials said.

Railways added these rakes in Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express, Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express and Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi (Patna Rajdhani) Express. The first Rajdhani that was upgraded with Tejas rake in July 2021 was the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani followed by Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express.

With the use of Tejas smart coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. “The introduction of this modern Tejas sleeper type train for the long-distance journey is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers,” an official release from the ministry said.

These new rakes have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coaches will provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with the Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity. PICCU records the data of CCTV recording, toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

“All these trains have been equipped with Tejas rakes this year, Nizamuddin-Mumbai being the latest

(early this week). We continue to work towards bringing in the best for passengers,” a senior railway official said.

According to media reports, the railways has decided to introduce smart coaches in all the Rajdhani express operating in the country in a phased manner.

“Six cameras are fitted in each coach for live recording. These coaches also have CCTV cameras with day-night vision capability, facial recognition even in low light conditions and a network video recorder. All main entrance doors are centralized and controlled by teh guard. The train will not start until all the doors are closed,” the official added.

“In case of fire, all coaches are provided with an automatic fire alarm and detection system. The pantry and power cars have automatic fire suppression systems in case fire is detected,” the officer added.