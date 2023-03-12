Railways' ‘Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra’ from March 31 has this in store for you

The IRCTC has proposed to run "Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra" tour package from March 31 on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train in accordance with the Centre's initiative "Dekho Apna Desh," which was launched to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism. The 10-day tour begins just a day after Ram Navami, which falls on March 30 this year, and will highlight four important pilgrimage and heritage sites.

(Pic for representation)

Tour price:

For the Comfort category- A single share will cost Rs. 39,850, and a double share will cost Rs. 34,650. A child (5-11 years) ticket will cost ₹31,185.

For the Superior category- A single share will cost Rs. 47,820, and a double share will cost Rs. 41,580. A child (5-11 years old) ticket will cost ₹37,425.

Destinations and visits covered:

Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Ghat, Nandigram.

Kathmandu: Pashupatinath Temple, Darbar Squire, Swaymbhunath Stupa.

Varanasi : Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghat.

Prayagraj : Ganga – Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple

Package:

- The train, which only has 3AC class, has 600 seats in total, 300 of which are Standard and the other 300 are Superior.

- The tour lasts nine nights and ten days in total.

- Tourists staying in the superior package will spend their nights in AC rooms, while those staying in the standard package will stay in non-AC rooms with wash and change facilities.

- The package includes all transfers and sightseeing on non-AC buses.

- Meals: Only vegetarian meals are served on trains for lunch. Aside from that, off-board vegetarian meals will be served in high-quality restaurants, hotels, banquets, and packed meals.

- The package also includes passenger travel insurance, train security, and all applicable taxes.

- The IRCTC has informed us that seating arrangements will be finalised seven days before departure.

According to the IRCTC website, a COVID-19 vaccination certificate is required for temple darshan and monument sightseeing. During the tour, all passengers must carry a vaccination certificate in hard copy or on their phone.

IRCTC will also launch its 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' via a special tourist train from April 7. The Shri Ramayana Yatra is a theme-based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train on the Ramayana circuit that visits the most important sacred sites associated with Lord Rama's life. The tour also includes an optional extended trip along the Ramayana trail to Sri Lanka.

