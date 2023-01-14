IRCTC says these are the best foods to eat at different railway stations. How many have you tried?

Train journeys have been a part of our lives since the beginning of time. There are so many memories that a person gets to make on their journeys. But among all those things, if there is something truly memorable on train journeys, it is the food! Even though some keep packed lunch boxes from home, no one can resist the delicious railway cutlets, the tangy soup, or the kachoris. Not only that but having food at railway stations is also an experience in itself. So, if you want to get a taste of the popular food from around the nation, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) published a list that reveals the best food to eat at India's railway stations.

The list starts with Lal Chah at Guwahati Railway Station, Assam. Then it mentions about Aloo Dum at Kharagpur Junction, West Bengal, Sandesh at Howrah Junction, West Bengal, Litti-Chokha at Patna Junction, Bihar, Fish Curry at Tatanagar Junction, Jharkhand, Aloo Chaat at New Delhi Railway Station, Aloo Tikki at Tundla Junction, Uttar Pradeshy, Moong Dal Pakoda at Bareilly Junction, Uttar Pradesh, Lassi at Amritsar Junction, Punjab and Chole Bhature at Jalandhar City Junction, Punjab.

There are various versions of dum aloo.(Shutterstock)

Litti Chokha is a delicacy from Bihar.

If you think that list has ended here, there are more foods for you to relish. IRCTS added Kadhi Kachori at Ajmer Junction, Rajasthan, Camel Milk Tea at Surendranagar Junction, Gujarat, Kanda Poha at Ratlam Junction, Madhya Pradesh, Batata Vada and Pav Bhaji at Mumbai Central, Maharashtra, Dal Vada and Idli at Vijayawada Junction, Andhra Pradesh, Ven Pongal and Utappam at Guntakal Junction, Andhra Pradesh, Rava Dosa at Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu, Pazham Pori at Ernakulam Junction, Kerala, Appam-Stew at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kerala, and finally Kozhikode Halwa at Kozhikode Railway Station, Kerala

Dal vada is a crispy snack to enjoy with tea.

So, the next time you are at any of these railway stations, don't forget to try these food items!