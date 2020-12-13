Railways innovates, makes side berths comfortable

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 22:21 IST

The Indian Railways has brought in a new innovative design in its seating arrangement that will make travellers’ trips more comfortable. The new design will benefit the passengers on side lower berth seats.

Passengers alloted the side lower berth seats in trains found it uncomfortable to sleep or rest since the two seats on either side have to be joined to make it into a sleeping berth. The seats when joined used to have an uneven gap in the middle and many passengers complained of backache caused during the journey by the seating design.

The railways targeted this particular bug and to correct it, they modified the seating by bringing in an innovative design for the lower berth seats for the comfort of passengers in sleeper class.

A video shared by Piyush Goyal, Union minister of railways, on Twitter showed the new changes. “The Indian Railways is always attempting to make travel convenient for passengers. Some changes that have been made in the seats to make the journey of the passengers more comfortable is one such example,” Goyal also tweeted.

यात्रियों के सुविधाजनक सफर के लिए प्रयासरत भारतीय रेल, इसी का उदाहरण है सीटों में किये गये कुछ बदलाव, जिनसे यात्रियों का सफर हुआ और अधिक आरामदायक। pic.twitter.com/Q4rbXXYd7f — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) December 11, 2020

In the video, a railway official demonstrates how the new design works in a second AC coach. He showed that an extra folding has been attached to the side of the lower berth seats. The cushioned folding is the size of a bed or a bench that covers the gap when the two seats are joined. If a passenger needs to rest, they can pull up the folding from the side of the seats and place it on the top of the unevenly joined seats.