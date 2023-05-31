Home / India News / Railways minister asks to guess ‘train in the making.’ Here's the hint

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2023 04:51 PM IST

Many social media users tried to guess the train after Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted the image with a hint.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday shared an image of a train coach on social media and asked users to guess the “train in the making.”

Photo of a train coach shared by Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav.
In a tweet, the minister said, “Guess this train in making⁉️ Hint: Jack n Jill went up the hill.”

The train coaches seen in the photograph have large windows and single seats on both sides of the aisle. Many social media users claimed the coaches belonged to new toy trains planned for the Kalka-Shimla route.

Vaishnaw's tweet came days after the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala rolled out four advanced Vistadome narrow gauge coaches having glass roofs and large windows for the Kalka-Shimla heritage track.

RCF General Manager Ashesh Agrawal said at a media briefing on Monday that these coaches would have a trial run on the Kalka-Shimla route before being put into service. The train will include an AC executive car (12 seats), an AC chair car (24 seats), a non-AC chair car (30 seats) and a power-cum-luggage and guard car. They have been handed over to the Kalka railways for the trial runs and the date of their flagging off will be decided by the Railway Board, he said.

The British laid the first rail link to connect Shimla in 1903. In 2009, the Kalka-Shimla rail track was declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO. There are 103 tunnels on the rail line, 800 bridges, 919 curves and 18 railway stations.

