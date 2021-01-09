Railways serve eviction notice to 1581 for encroaching railway land in Nainital
- The eviction notices have been served on the direction of the High Court of Nainital while hearing a public interest litigation filed by a resident of Haldwani in 2016 in which he alleged that the railway authorities are doing nothing against the encroachers of railway land
The North Eastern Railways zone of the Indian Railways have served eviction notices to 1581 people who are allegedly encroaching the railway land in Haldwani area of Nainital district on Saturday.
The eviction notices have been served on the direction of the High Court of Nainital while hearing a public interest litigation filed by a resident of Haldwani in 2016 in which he alleged that the railway authorities are doing nothing against the encroachers of railway land in Haldwani. The railways had then identified 4365 people allegedly encroaching on its land.
Confirming the development, public relation officer, north eastern railway, Haldwani, Rajendra Singh said, “A team of railway officials accompanied by police personnel had served eviction notices to 1581 encroachers in Ghafoor Basti, Dholak Basti, Kidwai Nagar and wards 15,22 and 24.”
“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the notices were not sent to all encroachers individually but put on about 40 notice boards in these areas. They have been asked to vacate the land in 15 days or they would be evicted forcefully," said Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Despite internal problems with alliance partner...': Manjhi salutes Nitish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yediyurappa meets home minister Amit Shah to discuss state's political scenario
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox