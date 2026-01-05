New Delhi, The Indian Railways has spent 80.54 per cent, which is ₹2,03,138 crore of the total gross budgetary support of ₹2,52,200 crore, as of the end of December 2025, the ministry said on Monday. Railways spent 80 pc of gross budgetary support in first three quarters of current fiscal

"This represents a 6.54 per cent increase in GBS utilisation compared to the same period last year . The expenditure has primarily focused on safety measures, capacity enhancement, infrastructure modernisation and passenger amenities," it added in a press note.

Officials said that Indian Railways is delivering faster, safer and world-class rail travel at an affordable cost across India by transforming itself into a future-ready organisation aligned with the vision of a modern and connected nation.

Demonstrating this focused approach, the Indian Railways has maintained a strong trend in the utilisation of allocated GBS outlays for 2025-26, they added.

The ministry's press note said 84 per cent of the allocated funds have been utilised in the category of safety-related works.

According to the ministry, out of ₹1,09,238 crore allocated for capacity augmentation, ₹76,048 crore has been spent.

"Customer amenities have seen 80 per cent utilisation, with expenditure amounting to ₹9,575 crore till December 2025," it added.

Outlining the results of consistent capital expenditure over the last decade, the ministry said these efforts have resulted in the launch of 164 Vande Bharat train services, 30 Amrit Bharat train services, implementation of the Kavach automatic train protection system, over 99 per cent electrification of the broad-gauge network and extensive works covering new lines, gauge conversion, track doubling, traffic facilities, investments in PSUs and metropolitan transport systems.

"These initiatives have significantly improved speed, safety and passenger comfort, while keeping rail travel affordable. With the Vande Bharat Sleeper train set for inauguration shortly, the Indian Railways is poised to transform long-distance rail travel," the press note said.

"These trends indicate that the Ministry of Railways' GBS expenditure plan is on track, with infrastructural works being executed expeditiously. They also suggest that the targets for FY 2025-26 are likely to be fully achieved," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.