Rain dampening Durga Puja, Dussehra spirit? What weather dept says | Updates

With India gearing up to celebrate Dussehra, the weather department on Sunday warned of "heavy rain spell over most parts of east and northeast India during the next three-four days", In the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, heavy downpour will lash several regions from Thursday (October 6) onwards, for the next two-three days. In West Bengal, rain lashed several parts of state, including Kolkata, on Sunday dampening the festive spirit on Saptami or the second of the four-day Durga Puja festivities. The trend is expected to continue till Wednesday as per the met department, news agency PTI reported.

Here are the latest weather updates -

1. The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of south Bengal, and heavy showers in one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts over the period of next three days.

2. The northeast part of Madhya Pradesh is likely to see fairly widespread and light rainfall on both Wednesday and Thursday, whereas parts of northwest MP may expect light showers on Wednesday.

3. Light to moderate rain over several parts of Odisha till Thursday has also been predicted. The state will stay on "yellow" alert for the same period.

4. Jharkhand and Bihar may also witness heavy rain spells on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

5. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downfall - along with thunderstorms and lightning - are “very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 6, 7; and over east Uttar Pradesh from October to 7,” the IMD said in its latest weather forecast. The above states will stay on "yellow" alert for the same period, which includes Dussehra celebrations on Wednesday.

6. The coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and several districts in Telangana are expected to see light showers till Friday.

7. The northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also see light to moderate rain along with occasional heavy rain spells in isolated pockets on Monday and Tuesday.

8. Moreover, the IMD has forecast normal or above rainfall over most parts of Maharashtra in October.

