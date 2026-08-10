Rain expected in Delhi after brief monsoon break, city to cross normal rainfall level for August

Multiple spells of very light to moderate rain were expected in Delhi on Monday after a short monsoon break following five consecutive days of heavy showers, even as the mercury is expected to rise to between 34°C and 36°C before dipping from Tuesday, reaching 32°C to 34°C by Friday.

The shift of the monsoon trough away from Delhi led to the break in rain. (HT Photo)

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The city received daily showers from August 4 to August 8 and recorded 229.5mm, or over 98% of the normal rainfall, for the month (233.1mm). With light to moderate rain expected, the city could cross the monthly mark on Tuesday.

A spell of very light to light rain is expected during the forenoon. Another spell of the same is likely during the afternoon to evening, along with moderate rain at isolated places.

Also read: Heavy rain alert across India as incessant downpour hits Delhi, Kerala, other states; Check IMD forecast

Yellow alert issued as rain returns Tuesday

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{{^usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert, indicating potentially disruptive weather, for Tuesday. Very light to light rain was expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Multiple spells of rain will follow on Friday and Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert, indicating potentially disruptive weather, for Tuesday. Very light to light rain was expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Multiple spells of rain will follow on Friday and Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD categorises rainfall up to 15.5mm as light, between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5mm to 115.5mm as heavy, and 115.6 to 204.4 as very heavy.

Also read: Delhi sees wettest August start in 13 years: Non-stop rainfall leaves roads flooded, traffic crawling

Delhi sees brief rain break as monsoon trough shifts south

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The shift of the monsoon trough away from Delhi led to the break in rain. Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya wrote on X that the monsoon axis shifted south on Sunday, leading to mainly dry weather in Delhi-National Capital Region, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. He added that as the axis of monsoon might again start to shift northwards, rain is expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana during the second half of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded its wettest first week of August since at least 2011, recording 225.7mm of rain from 8:30am on August 1 to 8:30am on August 8.