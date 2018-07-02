Rain, fog disrupts traffic in Shimla, flights cancelled

Heavy rainfall and thick fog affected air connectivity to Shimla on Monday, making it impossible for flights from Shimla airport to operate owing to low visibility. Rains also triggered landslides in Shimla leading to traffic blockade on several roads.

Visibility at Shimla airport dropped to 1.5 kilometers from five kilometers, required for safe landing of aeroplanes. “There was low visibility at the airport on Monday leading to cancellation of flights from Delhi and Chandigarh,” director Shimla airport Sunil Maggirwar said.

“Heavy rains lashed the state capital and the downpour also slowed down traffic movement. Rains triggered landslide near government-run Kamla Nehru hospital and traffic on Sanjauli by-pass also came to a stand still due to landslides,” deputy superintendent of police, Shimla Pramodh Shukla said.

The road was blocked for more than one hour and rains exposed the municipal corporation’s preparedness for monsoon. Due to clogging of drains, muck flowed down the roads causing inconvenience to commuters.

The meteorological office has predicted more rains in the next 36 hours. Shimla recorded highest rainfall with 98mm rain in the state followed by Jhandutta in Bilaspur with 59mm, Fagu in district Shimla with 24mm, tourist resort Kufri recorded 19mm, Kangra 11mm and Manali 5.8mm. An increase in temperature by two to three degree Celsius was also recorded.

Rain and thundershower accompanied with hail in some parts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kullu for two to three hours on Monday afternoon. Shimla recorded 23.4 degrees Celsius temperature. Una recorded maximum 36.2 degrees, Bilaspur 35 degree, Mandi 32.2 degrees, Kangra, Sundernagar and Nahan 30 degrees each; Hamirpur Chamba and Solan recorded 29.8 degrees, 29.2 degrees and 29 degrees respectively. Dalhousie 21 degrees and Manali recorded 20 degrees Celsius.