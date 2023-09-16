News / India News / Rain intensifies in Madhya Pradesh, monsoon activity to pick up in these states

Rain intensifies in Madhya Pradesh, monsoon activity to pick up in these states

Heavy rain expected in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other regions of India in the next few days. Rainfall to continue in northeastern states.

With monsoon activity picking up, primarily over east and central India, parts of Madhya Pradesh received extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said south-central Madhya Pradesh witnessed a downpour, with Bhimpur village in Betul district receiving 445 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, beating the earlier record of 410 mm in Chaurai town of Chhindwara in August 2020.

Commuters during rainfall, in Ranchi, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.(PTI)
Commuters during rainfall, in Ranchi, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.(PTI)

The well-marked low-pressure area that moved from the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts was lying over East Madhya Pradesh on Friday. It is likely to move across West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during the next 2-3 days, bringing heavy rainfall along.

The north-central Maharashtra is also likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall today.

The Met department has issued red and orange alerts for districts in central south-west Madhya Pradesh, expecting more rain in the region. Parts of Gujarat are also likely to receive extremely heavy rain till September 17.

The Konkan region, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Gujarat are likely to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning till September 18. Isolated areas within these regions may also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Uttarakhand, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and southwest Uttar Pradesh till Sunday. East Rajasthan is expected to experience very heavy rainfall on September 16 and 17.

Odisha and Jharkhand are likely to witness rainfall activity on September 18 and 19. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also in the path of these weather systems, where very heavy rainfall is expected on September 17.

In the northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, a mix of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall is likely to persist from September 17-19.

