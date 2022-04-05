Rain, landslides hit Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya; 2 killed

Heavy rain and subsequent landslides in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have claimed two lives and washed away several houses over the past 24 hours, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The effect of heavy rain was severe in parts of Meghalaya where two persons were killed in Mawlat area under Mawkynrew block, East Khasi Hills district. The massive landslides caused by heavy rain in the last few days wreaked havoc on the Shillong-Dawki highway.

The deceased were identified as Dilibon Tangsong of Mawkria village and Rohit Kshiar of Mawlat village, said an official. Mawlat village headman Maron Suting said the two bodies were retrieved by the villagers a few hours after the incident. Suting said that the duo was swept away by the landslide when they were passing through the area.

In the landslides at Umblai village near Mawlat, two houses and two shops were damaged.

During the landslide on the road from Mawlyngot to Thangbnai village, one vehicle was washed away. No casualty was reported and PWD men were deputed for clearing the road. At Lyngshing village, four houses were damaged.

Officials rushed to the spot for assessment of damage. Relief in the form of foodgrains, blankets, etc is being disbursed by the BDO of Mawkynrew Block for all affected families in the area.

A portion of the highway was cut–off at a place above Saitbakon village. Stranded students on the way to their board exams were given assistance by Police and were able to reach their centres.

According to weather forecast issued by IMD on Tuesday evening, heavy to very heavy rain will occur in parts of Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh between April 5 and 8.

In Arunachal Pradesh, incessant rain set off a series of landslides at different locations across state capital Itanagar, posing a threat to vulnerable buildings. The northeastern state has received more than 15cm rain over the past few days, the Met department said.

Several bridges have collapsed due to the torrential rainfall, while roads were washed away by landslides in the strategically located Anjaw district near the China border, the officials said.