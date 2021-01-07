e-paper
Rain likely to reduce significantly over NW India from today

The Western Disturbance which brought rain and snow to the hills in the past four days has moved away and the moisture feed from Arabian Sea has significantly reduced, according to IMD’s bulletin

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:21 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Commuters out in the rain at Kalindi Kunj, Noida, on January 6, 2021.
Commuters out in the rain at Kalindi Kunj, Noida, on January 6, 2021. (Sunil Ghosh / HT photo)
         

Rain over plains of northwest India is likely to reduce or stop completely from today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy to very heavy rains are however likely to persist over many parts of peninsular India due to intense easterly waves

The Western Disturbance which brought rain and snow to the hills in the past four days has moved away and the moisture feed from Arabian Sea has significantly reduced, according to IMD’s Wednesday bulletin. Scattered snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Muzaffarabad-Gilgit-Baltistan-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Light rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and east Rajasthan and scattered rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh. Dry weather is likely to set in over the northern plains from Thursday.

A feeble Western Disturbance is likely to impact only the Western Himalayan region on Thursday and Friday bringing light rain and snow in the hills.

Under the influence of a trough (area of low pressure) from central parts of south Arabian Sea to north Madhya Maharashtra and an active easterly wave spell, scattered to fairly widespread rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is likely over southern peninsular India during the next 3-4 days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema is also likely.

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall again by 4 to 6 degree C over plains of northwest India during the next 4-5 days. Cold wave conditions are likely over plains from January 11 to 13. Due to abundant moisture and other favourable meteorological features, dense to very dense fog is likely in many pockets over northwest India between January 7 and 10.

“When Western Disturbances bring rain to northwest India, easterly waves affect the peninsular region particularly Tamil Nadu. The northeast monsoon also hasn’t withdrawn completely from there. The easterly waves have been intense with moisture feeding in from the ocean. We are expecting more rains in peninsular India in the next few days,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

“Chennai’s Minabakkam and Nungabakkam recorded very heavy rains on Wednesday, a record definitely in the past decade and possibly many more decades. Rains reduce in January and normal are extremely low in February and March. So, this is unseasonal and unexpected. There have been record rains in many parts of northwest India due to a slow-moving western disturbance that persisted for 3 to 4 days and an induced cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan which also persisted. Now again unseasonal rains are expected over Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra because a trough (line of low pressure) is extending from Arabian Sea to Madhya Maharashtra. Light snowfall is likely over the western Himalayas again on January 8 due to an approaching Western Disturbance,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather.

