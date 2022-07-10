Rain live updates: Red alert in Telangana, rescue ops underway in Amarnath

Heavy rain continues to wreck havoc in several parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted heavy rainfall and thunder and lightning in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan over the next four days. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued of Telangana till Sunday in eight rain-battered districts of the state. Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala are also expected to encounter heavy to very heavy showers.

Meanwhile, teams of NDRF, CRPF, SDRF, Army, and JKP mountain continued their efforts to rescue stranded pilgrims on the Amarnath yatra after flash floods apparently due to a cloudburst event. The forces were promptly rescuing the people/bodies stuck in the huge amount of debris that's fallen.