Rain live updates: Red alert in Telangana, rescue ops underway in Amarnath
- Heavy rain will continue this week in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Telangana is on high alert and rescue operations underway for stranded pilgrims on the Amarnath yatra.
Heavy rain continues to wreck havoc in several parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted heavy rainfall and thunder and lightning in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan over the next four days. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued of Telangana till Sunday in eight rain-battered districts of the state. Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala are also expected to encounter heavy to very heavy showers.
Meanwhile, teams of NDRF, CRPF, SDRF, Army, and JKP mountain continued their efforts to rescue stranded pilgrims on the Amarnath yatra after flash floods apparently due to a cloudburst event. The forces were promptly rescuing the people/bodies stuck in the huge amount of debris that's fallen.
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 06:35 AM
Watch: Flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 06:33 AM
Traffic snarls in Bengaluru; schools, colleges closed in coastal districts of Karnataka
Bengaluru city reported traffic snarls and some instances of waterlogging following the rain on Saturday. However, officials of Bengaluru Brahut Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that no major flooding was reported in the city during the weekend. Read more
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 06:21 AM
On Amarnath flood, CRPF officials say sun can elevate challenges for rescue ops
"All forces including NDRF, CRPF, SDRF, Army, JKP mountain rescue teams are trying to save and evacuate people/bodies stuck in the huge amount of debris that's fallen. Debris is clayey, if the Sun comes out it'll solidify which will be problematic," said IG, CRPF, Charu Sinha. Over 200 patients are being treated every day, she informed.