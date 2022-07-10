All four sub-divisions in Maharashtra report normal or above normal rainfall

With good rains and active monsoon across Maharashtra, all four sub-divisions in the state have reported excess or normal rainfall. The deficit for Maharashtra is now reduced to excess rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), between June 1 to July 10, Maharashtra reported 14 per cent more than normal rainfall. The normal rainfall during this time was expected to be 310.7 mm. However, actual rainfall was 354.8 mm.

Similarly, all four sub-divisions are also showing good rainfall. Konkan and Goa and Marthwada are exhibiting excess rainfall. Vidarbha and central Maharashtra are showing normal rainfall which are now positive figures indicating that the actual rainfall has surpassed normal rainfall.

According to the weather department, central Maharashtra now has 3 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in central Maharashtra is 237.9 mm whereas normal rainfall is 229.9 mm between June 1 to July 10.

Drought-prone region Marathwada now has 43 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in central Maharashtra is 269.8 mm whereas normal rainfall is 188.4 mm during this time.

According to the weather department, Konkan and Goa now have 20 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in central Maharashtra is 1252.3 mm whereas normal rainfall is 1040.5mm between June 1 to July 10.

Vidarbha region has reported 8 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in central Maharashtra is 288 mm whereas normal rainfall is 266.9 mm during this time.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said multiple weather systems have helped the monsoon be vigorous over Maharashtra.

“There are packed isobars over Arabian sea due to offshore trough which is resulting in enhanced pressure gradient force, resulting in huge wind convergence over Konkan -Goa and in ghat areas of central Maharashtra. Moreover, there is also a shear zone. Again, a low-pressure area has formed over Odisha and adjacent areas, so there’s not much reduction in rainfall activities over our state, Pune district and Pune city. Monsoon will continue to be vigorous,” said Kashyapi.

According to IMD, Pune district reported 5 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in Pune district is 301.2 mm whereas normal rainfall is 286.4 mm between June 1 to July 10.