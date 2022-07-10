All four sub-divisions in Maharashtra report normal or above normal rainfall
With good rains and active monsoon across Maharashtra, all four sub-divisions in the state have reported excess or normal rainfall. The deficit for Maharashtra is now reduced to excess rainfall.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), between June 1 to July 10, Maharashtra reported 14 per cent more than normal rainfall. The normal rainfall during this time was expected to be 310.7 mm. However, actual rainfall was 354.8 mm.
Similarly, all four sub-divisions are also showing good rainfall. Konkan and Goa and Marthwada are exhibiting excess rainfall. Vidarbha and central Maharashtra are showing normal rainfall which are now positive figures indicating that the actual rainfall has surpassed normal rainfall.
According to the weather department, central Maharashtra now has 3 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in central Maharashtra is 237.9 mm whereas normal rainfall is 229.9 mm between June 1 to July 10.
Drought-prone region Marathwada now has 43 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in central Maharashtra is 269.8 mm whereas normal rainfall is 188.4 mm during this time.
According to the weather department, Konkan and Goa now have 20 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in central Maharashtra is 1252.3 mm whereas normal rainfall is 1040.5mm between June 1 to July 10.
Vidarbha region has reported 8 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in central Maharashtra is 288 mm whereas normal rainfall is 266.9 mm during this time.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said multiple weather systems have helped the monsoon be vigorous over Maharashtra.
“There are packed isobars over Arabian sea due to offshore trough which is resulting in enhanced pressure gradient force, resulting in huge wind convergence over Konkan -Goa and in ghat areas of central Maharashtra. Moreover, there is also a shear zone. Again, a low-pressure area has formed over Odisha and adjacent areas, so there’s not much reduction in rainfall activities over our state, Pune district and Pune city. Monsoon will continue to be vigorous,” said Kashyapi.
According to IMD, Pune district reported 5 per cent excess rainfall. Actual rainfall reported in Pune district is 301.2 mm whereas normal rainfall is 286.4 mm between June 1 to July 10.
-
Construction work of 15 new govt industrial training institutes complete, says minister
The construction work of 15 new government industrial training institutes has been completed and their buildings are fully ready for inauguration, said Kapil Dev Aggarwal, minister of state (Independent charge), vocational education and skill development on Sunday. In the ITI sector, Vishwakarma technological up-gradation programme was rolled out under which an ITI is to be established in each block.
-
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Massive plantation drive carried out in Mathura
As per a press statement issued by Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), a massive afforestation drive is being carried out by the armed forces to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's independence. During the drive, various types of saplings, including fruit bearing ones like guava, lemon, were planted in coordination with local horticulture department.
-
Amid heavy rain, Eid-ul-Azha celebrated peacefully in Braj region
The festival of Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated peacefully amid tight security arrangements in the Taj city on Sunday. Although heavy rain lashed the city since early morning, it could not dampen the spirit of those coming out for offering “namaz” (prayer) at various mosques, Eidgah and also at the mosque within the Taj Mahal premises. Heavy rain lashed the city since 4am leaving city roads waterlogged.
-
Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife cremated in Lucknow
Sadhna Gupta passed away at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Her mortal remains were airlifted to Lucknow late on Saturday evening. Her mortal remains were taken to Pipra Ghat from Mulayam Vikramaditya Marg residence on a truck. Sadhna's son Prateek Yadav performed the last rites of his mother. The entire Yadav family attended Sadhna Gupta's last rites. Gupta was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
-
Aligarh: Man, daughter shot dead in group clash over theft allegation, eight held
A man and Bhoori Singh (65)'s daughter were killed while six others, including three women, were injured in firing during a clash between two groups of relatives over a theft at Musepur village under Lodha police station of Aligarh district on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Bhoori Singh (65) and his daughter Radha (30). Radha was married elsewhere but had come to attend a ceremony in her paternal village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics