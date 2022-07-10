14 families shifted to safe shelters amid landslide concerns in Gutake village
Given the possible landslide incidents due to heavy rains in the monsoon, the Pune district administration last week shifted at least 14 families from the landslide-prone area in the Gutake village of Mulshi tehsil. The families were shifted to temporary structures built by the district administration as precautionary measures to prevent any casualties during the monsoon.
“Last year, it was brought to the notice of the district administration that the land immediately above the habitation has a feet slip spread over a large area. Geologists were rushed to the area. On further study, it was found that there was a landslip. There was also sub-surface flow over a hard rock surface. It was risky and therefore the residents were shifted to a Sabha mandap built by Pune Zilha Parishad,” ZP officials said.
In 2014, Malin village in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district saw one of the worst-ever landslides when residents were asleep. It was believed to have been caused by heavy rainfall and killed at least 151 people.
The district administration with the help of private companies has built dwellings to provide temporary shelter to the affected people.
“With the help of Fiat India Private Limited, 16 dwellings consisting of two rooms each were constructed on the land donated by the Sarpanch of the village Sh Waikar. Additionally, Pune Zilha Parishad constructed cattle shed, water supply scheme and other basic amenities,” ZP officials said.
The administration has also forwarded a proposal to the state government to relocate and rehabilitate two landslide-prone villages - Dhanavali and Kondhari — in Bhor taluka. The proposal estimates ₹48 crores to carry out the rehabilitation over one year.
According to officials from the administration, both the villages are ready to shift elsewhere though it will take time. As a temporary measure, officials have planned to shift them to safe places. For this, a visit was planned along with other government department officials last month and necessary action is being taken.
