Delhi sees wettest August start in 13 years: Non-stop rainfall leaves roads flooded, traffic crawling

Delhi-NCR witnessed a chaotic Friday as non-stop rainfall left several roads waterlogged and traffic crawling across the region. The capital recorded its wettest start to August in 13 years, with heavy showers disrupting movement and causing major inconvenience for commuters.

Continuous rainfall led to severe waterlogging across parts of Delhi-NCR. (HT Photos by Praveen Kumar )

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Waterlogging was reported in the Chhatarpur Farm area following heavy rainfall in the capital city. In Faridabad, Sector 35 and other areas also faced waterlogging due to incessant showers, news agency ANI reported.

Heavy traffic congestion was reported on several key stretches, including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, Kirti Nagar, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi and Shaheen Bagh.

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{{^usCountry}} Outside Safdarjung Hospital, rainwater entered the premises, creating difficulties for patients and attendants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Outside Safdarjung Hospital, rainwater entered the premises, creating difficulties for patients and attendants. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are facing a lot of difficulty. There is waterlogging in a lot of areas of the hospital premises. There is water in the gallery as well. We are facing a lot of difficulty in moving the patient,” Arif Khan, an attendant of a patient, told ANI.

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Also read | Heavy rain alert across India as incessant downpour hits Delhi, Kerala, other states; Check IMD forecast

Delhi sees wettest first week of August since 2011

Delhi witnessed its wettest first week of August in 13 years, with the national capital recording 127 mm of rainfall in the first seven days of the month as heavy showers continued through Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Several weather stations across the city reported rainfall exceeding 100 mm during the day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi received its highest first-week August rainfall in 15 years.

Several NCR areas record heavy rainfall

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Heavy rainfall was recorded across the Delhi-NCR region, with some weather stations crossing the 100 mm rainfall mark. Till 5 pm, Sector 17 in Faridabad recorded the highest rainfall in the NCR region, receiving 119.4 mm since midnight, as per a post on X by forecaster Navdeep Dhaiya.

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Also read | Delhi: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for parts of city amid heavy rain; AQI ‘satisfactory’

People make their way through heavy monsoon rain on Kadipur Road near Shri Shri 1008 Baba Ratan Das Prachin Mandir in Gurugram. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Delhi weather forecast for coming days

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According to the IMD forecast, Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rain on August 8. On August 9, the city is expected to see generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle. Similar conditions with light rain or drizzle are likely on August 10, August 11, August 12 and August 13. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range between 23 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius during this period.

(With inputs from agencies)