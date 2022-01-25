Rain, severe cold wave conditions likely in these states, UTs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe cold day conditions in several states for the next two to three days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions is very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh and some parts of West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, according to the MeT department.

The forecast suggests that Rajasthan will witness severe cold wave conditions on January 27-28 while cold wave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh over the next four days. Isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch are also expected to reel under cold to severe cold wave conditions during the next 24 hours.

The weather department has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours in isolated places over Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Dense fog conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim on January 26; over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura over the 24 hours and in Odisha during the next two days.

Delhi wakes up to ‘cold day’; yellow alert issued for today and tomorrow

The Western Disturbance is lying over Punjab and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels as a cyclonic circulation. According to IMD, a trough runs from cyclonic circulation over Punjab to cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand at lower tropospheric levels.

Under these synoptic situations, light isolated rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today and dry weather thereafter. Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha is expected to receive isolated light rainfall on January 25 while Northeast India is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall till January 27.

“Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance from 29th January, 2022, light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region from 29th to 31st January, 2022,” the IMD said.

