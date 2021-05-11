Rain, thunderstorm likely over NW India till May 15: IMD

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over the western Himalayan region and northwest India till May 15, according to India Meteorological Department.

Under the influence of a western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds at lower levels, scattered to widespread rainfall or thundershower is very likely over western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorms is likely over plains of northwest India during May 10 to 15 with maximum intensity during May 11 to 13. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 12 and 13.

Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 12 and 13 and Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Rajasthan on May 12. Isolated dust storm is also likely over Rajasthan during May 10 to 13.

Under the influence of an east-west trough (area of low pressure) from Punjab to sub-Himalayan West Bengal and a trough in westerlies, widespread rainfall or thunderstorm activity is very likely over east and northeast India during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Under the influence of north-south trough or wind discontinuity from Vidarbha to Kerala coast in lower levels, light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain or thunder is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and coastal and south Interior Karnataka and isolated to scattered rain or thundershower over rest parts of south peninsular India during the next 4-5 days. Heat wave conditions are unlikely over any part of the country during the next 4-5 days.