Rain, thunderstorm likely over several parts of NW India today
Widespread rain and thunderstorm activity is likely across the western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India including Delhi till Tuesday evening, according to India Meteorological Department.
A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) in the westerlies is affecting the region. An induced cyclonic circulation is also lying over northwest Rajasthan. Both of these systems are likely to intensify further and slowly move eastwards during the next two days. Moisture incursion is likely to increase over northwestern plains and the adjoining western Himalayan region with establishment and strengthening of southerly and south-westerly winds from north Arabian Sea from the night of March 21 to March 23.
Under the influence of all these conditions, widespread rainfall or snowfall and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely over western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during March 21 to 24. Widespread rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Hailstorm is likely both in some parts of the Himalayan region and plains on Monday and Tuesday.
“It is an intense Western Disturbance so there is likely to be widespread rains over northwest India. In Delhi, it’s likely to rain on Monday. There may be light rain or drizzle on March 23 also. Till March 27, temperatures are likely to remain relatively low and pleasant. There is likely to be heavy rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during the period. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over Punjab and Haryana also,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.
A cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and a north-south trough runs from coastal Karnataka to north Madhya Maharashtra. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall is likely over parts of central, west India and south peninsular India during the next 3-4 days and over parts of east India during the next 24 hours.
