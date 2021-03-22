IND USA
Representational Image.
india news

Rain, thunderstorm likely over several parts of NW India today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:12 AM IST

Widespread rain and thunderstorm activity is likely across the western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India including Delhi till Tuesday evening, according to India Meteorological Department.

A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) in the westerlies is affecting the region. An induced cyclonic circulation is also lying over northwest Rajasthan. Both of these systems are likely to intensify further and slowly move eastwards during the next two days. Moisture incursion is likely to increase over northwestern plains and the adjoining western Himalayan region with establishment and strengthening of southerly and south-westerly winds from north Arabian Sea from the night of March 21 to March 23.

Under the influence of all these conditions, widespread rainfall or snowfall and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely over western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during March 21 to 24. Widespread rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Hailstorm is likely both in some parts of the Himalayan region and plains on Monday and Tuesday.

Also Read | IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorms in Delhi today; mercury may plummet

“It is an intense Western Disturbance so there is likely to be widespread rains over northwest India. In Delhi, it’s likely to rain on Monday. There may be light rain or drizzle on March 23 also. Till March 27, temperatures are likely to remain relatively low and pleasant. There is likely to be heavy rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during the period. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over Punjab and Haryana also,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and a north-south trough runs from coastal Karnataka to north Madhya Maharashtra. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall is likely over parts of central, west India and south peninsular India during the next 3-4 days and over parts of east India during the next 24 hours.

Udupi district has been battling a surge in Covid-19 cases. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Covid-19 surge turns Manipal Institute of Technology turns into containment zone

By Sharaan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:02 AM IST
The MIT suspects that the the source of infection is Maharashtra or Kerala after many students returned for examinations.
A health worker collects the swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 test at special screening camp at ISBT. (HT Photo/ Ravi Kumar)
india news

LIVE: China's CanSino Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in Hungary

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India. The US also has the most number of fatalities related to Covid-19, followed by Brazil and Mexico.
People clanging utensils during Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020 (HT File Photo)
india news

A year of ‘Janta Curfew’: When Indians stayed home for 14 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:57 AM IST
With daily Covid-19 cases on the rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation at 8pm on March 19, 2020, announced that a ‘Janta Curfew’ will be in place on March 22, from 7am to 9pm.
The encounter at Manihal village in Kashmir’s Shopian district began early Monday morning. (Representational Photo/ANI)
india news

Two militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:18 AM IST
A combined team of security forces including the army, CRPF and the police re involved in the operation.
Last year, NHAI reported a cyber attack on its email server and said prompt action resulted in no data loss. It shut down its server then as a precaution(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Watchdog alerts transport ministry over ‘intrusions’

By Anisha Dutta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:57 AM IST
  • This comes after a slew of cyber security attacks on Indian government’s domains over the past few months.
Police data show that last year, 997 women in labour were rushed to hospitals in PCR vans.(Abhinav Saha/HT Photo)
india news

Mothers who gave birth in police vans during the lockdown recount journey

By Shiv Sunny, Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:59 AM IST
  • Nearly a year after their births, HT tracked down five of the six children born in PCR vans. The babies are healthy, but their parents struggle to recover from the financial shock and job loss suffered due to the pandemic.
New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.(Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

Fresh surge takes active Covid cases past 345,000

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:43 AM IST
  • In just the last five days, more than 200,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported across the country and as many active cases have been added in the last 30 days
Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
india news

Punjab CM didn’t fulfil poll promises: Arvind Kejriwal

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • The AAP leader also portrayed his party as an alternative to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state that goes to polls next year.
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
india news

TN leaders urge India to vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders on Sunday urged Central government leaders to support the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka for war crimes against Tamils in the island nation
HT Image
india news

World Water Day How city’s growth depleted quality of lakes

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
At around 6 am on Sunday, three coracles ventured into the over 150-acre lake in BTM Layout, a suburban neighbourhood in the southern side of Bengaluru
The National Board for Wildlife’s standing committee has deferred the decision to approve the guidelines as the forest conservation division of the ministry felt the need to examine if they reconcile with the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980.. (Vivek R Nair / HT Photo)
india news

Centre to soon issue guidelines on ecotourism

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:49 AM IST
  • The “Guidelines on Ecotourism in Forest and Wildlife Areas, 2021”, aimed at promoting better understanding of nature and wildlife conservation while generating income and opportunities for local communities
"There should be provisions to give farmers right price for their produce. I think we need to think about alternative ways to ensure the right price." said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

Law on interfaith marriage not against any religion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Chetan Chauhan, Madan Jaira, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:26 AM IST
  • "If someone tries to lure someone through coercion, threat or any other wrong means, action would be taken. The law is not against any religion."
Tirath Singh Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it was ruling over the world, it was said the sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...”. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi, Kalyan Das, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • Tirath Singh Rawat made these comments during a function in Ramnagar on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Forests.
HT Image
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi and Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Dehradun After the “ripped jeans” faux pas, Uttarakhand’s new chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday courted another controversy by saying “the US enslaved India for 200 years” and questioned people’s complaints about getting less subsidised ration during the pandemic, saying they should have had more children if they wanted better supplies
HT Image
india news

CAA roll-out, 1 job per family on BJP manifesto for Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Kolkata The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to implement the new citizenship law, ensure employment to one member of every family, set up modern hospitals, spend thousands of crores of rupees for development of infrastructure in Kolkata and other districts, and support farmers, fishermen, tribal people and backward classes if it comes to power after the eight-phase election beginning March 27
