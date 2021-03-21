IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Light rain, dust storms expected today, may bring temperature down
HT Image
HT Image
others

Light rain, dust storms expected today, may bring temperature down

New Delhi Delhi and its neighbouring satellite towns are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, coupled with thunder and dust storms, on Monday and Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST

New Delhi

Delhi and its neighbouring satellite towns are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, coupled with thunder and dust storms, on Monday and Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Sunday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that under the influence of a western disturbance, strong winds and rains have already begun in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. A western disturbance is an extra-tropical storm that originates in the Mediterranean, which brings with it rain and a drop in temperature and is mostly associated with winter rain in India.

“Its impact will lead to rain and dust storm in Delhi and NCR, also leading to hailstorm in some parts of Haryana. There is also a possibility of thunderstorm in some parts of Delhi,” Srivastava said.

This is the fifth western disturbance to pass over the region this month. The last time the city received rain and thunderstorm was on March 12, when the city woke up to light to moderate showers, with hailstorm in parts of NCR.

Strong winds, touching the speed of around 40 kmph, are also expected to blow on Monday. This is also likely to help improve the air quality of the city. On Sunday, the overall air quality index of the city was 244 in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings.

On Sunday, Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the entire city, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius — four degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature of the day was 16.2 degrees Celsius.

Met officials said that while the rain on Monday and Tuesday is likely to cause a dip in temperature, this respite will be short-lived.

“Till March 24, Wednesday, the maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 31-32 degrees Celsius. However, after that there is a forecast of a steep rise in maximum temperatures,” a senior IMD official said.

IMD forecast said that after Wednesday, there is a possibility of the mercury levels touching 37-38 degrees Celsius. This season, the highest maximum temperature to be recorded so far was 35.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on March 18. The mean maximum temperature for March is 29.6 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD data, Delhi had in the year 1945 recorded the highest temperature ever, with the mercury touching 40.5 degrees Celsius. IMD officials said that while there are no signs of this record being broken this time, the mercury levels will come close to the 40 degree mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Punjab police officials at the encounter spot in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (HT photo)
Punjab police officials at the encounter spot in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (HT photo)
others

Two murder accused shot dead in Tarn Taran encounter

By Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:37 AM IST
They were accused of murdering a Sikh granthi, Baba Santokh Singh, 65, in Nanded city of Maharashtra on March 11; two SHOs were grievously injured in the operation to nab them that started on Saturday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hathur station house officer, sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur along with the police party issuing challans to residents roaming around without masks in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Hathur station house officer, sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur along with the police party issuing challans to residents roaming around without masks in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Ludhiana cops penalised 5,703 mask violators in first 18 days of March 2021

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In January and February, cops had been considerably lenient and had challaned only 3, 691 and 3, 383 persons respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are over 638 children with special needs in the district, who need regular physiotherapy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
There are over 638 children with special needs in the district, who need regular physiotherapy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana gets 1.35 lakh for purchase of physiotherapy equipment

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
A designated room for physiotherapy has also been made at Government Primary School, Model Gram, where children can avail treatment free of cost four days a week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi records 800+ Covid cases for second day in a row

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s Covid-19 graph continued to rise on Sunday, as the Capital added 823 new infections, 10 more than were added the previous day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Light rain, dust storms expected today, may bring temperature down

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi and its neighbouring satellite towns are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, coupled with thunder and dust storms, on Monday and Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP endorsing idea of L-G ruling Capital, alleges AAP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for introducing a Bill in the Lok Sabha that proposes to give overarching powers to the lieutenant governor (L-G) over administrative affairs of the Capital, an d alleged that the Delhi unit of the BJP has been going door-to-door endorsing the idea of the L-G ruling Delhi instead of an elected government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked the BJP’s Delhi unit to deploy more people at the booth level to strengthen the party ahead of the municipal polls in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two arrested for killing woman in Geeta Colony for resisting robbery attempt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Three days after a woman was gunned down by two men on a bike, in north Delhi’s New Aruna Nagar, Delhi police in a late night operation on Saturday night arrested two men for the murder from Geeta Colony in east Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

World Water Day: Tenders to revive 200 more water bodies to be floated by next month

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:37 PM IST
New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s flagship initiative to turn the national capital into the ‘city of lakes’ might have sounded farfetched back in 2018, when chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid-19 precaution not in stock at Lajpat market

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Rampant violations of rules imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the popular Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi has set off alarm bells with both the number of fresh cases and positivity rate in the national capital climbing up, sparking fears of yet another outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tepid demand and rising cost of raw material delay recovery for Delhi’s small-scale industries

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi In May last, when thousands of factories in the capital’s industrial areas were allowed to open after lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, their operations were hamstrung by labour shortage, cash crunch, disruption of supply chains, and lack of demand
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vaccination numbers drop at pvt facilities as most head to govt centres in Delhi

By Abhishek Dey and Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination sites at government facilities in Delhi have seen higher turnout rates than those in private facilities since last week, government data shows, an increase that state government officials attribute to a host of measures put in place to increase the number of jabs administered at centres in hospitals and clinics run by them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Woman kills three-year-old, dumps body on roof in Budh Vihar, arrested

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi A woman strangulated a three-year-old boy to death, stuffed his body in a sack and dumped it on the roof of a building in outer Delhi’s Budh Vihar on Saturday, the police said on Sunday after arresting the suspect
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Work on Sector 71 underpass to be expedited

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:16 PM IST
NOIDA: The issues delaying a six-lane underpass project in Sector 71 have been resolved, said officials of the Noida authority
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

JNU V-C abusing temporary extension, allege varsity teachers’ body

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers’ association (JNUTA) on Sunday alleged that the decision to organise a meeting of the university’s academic council on Monday was a “brazen abuse of temporary extension” by vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP