Rain, thunderstorms likely over east, peninsular and western Himalayan region this week
Rain and thunderstorms are likely across the country including east, peninsular India and western Himalayan region till Friday, according to India Meteorological Department.
A cyclonic circulation is lying over West Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood and a trough (area of low pressure) is running from the circulation to Assam. The trough in westerlies is very likely to persist over east & adjoining northeast India during the next 4-5 days.
Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm activity is very likely over northeastern states; and scattered rain or thundershower over rest parts of east India during the next five days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 4,5 and 7; over Gangetic West Bengal on May 4 and thunderstorm and lightning activity accompanied by gusty winds is also likely over most parts of the above regions during the next 4-5 days.
Under the influence of north-south trough over south Peninsula, light or moderate fairly widespread rain or thunderstorm is very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep.
Under the influence of two Western Disturbances in quick succession, isolated to scattered rain or thunder is very likely over western Himalayan region on May 3 and 4. Its intensity and distribution is likely to increase thereafter with light to moderate scattered or fairly widespread rainfall or thundershower over the region during May 5 to 7. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on May 6.
No heat wave is likely over any part of the country during the next 5 days.