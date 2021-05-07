Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas, adjoining plains for 4-5 days

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over the western Himalayan region and parts of northwest India for 4-5 days, according to India Meteorological Department.

Due to Western Disturbances, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thundershower is very likely over the western Himalayan region and isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorm is likely over plains of northwest India during the next 4-5 days. Hailstorms are also likely over the region during the next 24 hours. Dust storm is likely over Rajasthan on May 6 and 7. An east-west trough (area of low pressure) is running from eastern parts of central India to northeast India across east India in lower levels. This east-west trough is very likely to persist during the next 4-5 days.

Under their influence, widespread rainfall or thunderstorm activity is very likely over northeastern states, West Bengal and Sikkim; and isolated to scattered rain or thundershower is likely over the remaining parts of east India during the next 4-5 days. Heavy rainfall is also likely over northeast India and sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during May 6 to 10.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka and a north-south trough over south Peninsula at lower levels, light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain or thunderstorm is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Karnataka; and isolated rain or thundershower likely over the remaining parts of south Peninsular India during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala & Mahe and coastal and south interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours.