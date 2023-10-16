Rainfall, thunderstorm to continue in north India till tomorrow. Top updates

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said due to an active western disturbance over northwest India, there are chances of rainfall along with light thunderstorm over the region. Delhi may also receive light showers and thunderstorm till tomorrow.

A girl crosses a street during a heavy rain in Jammu, India, Monday, Oct.16, 2023. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)(AP)

Similarly, conditions for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon seem favourable in next 48 hours including the areas over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Northeast India, isolated areas in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana.

Here is the latest update on rainfall by weather department:

Yesterday’s Western Disturbance now seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels and its induced cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and neighbourhood in lower levels. A Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian sea during next 48 hours. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over central Arabian sea around October 21. Light to moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over the entire region on October 16 and 17. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab likely to be seen today. Hailstorm also likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan today. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on October 16 and 17. Very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Tamil Nadu likely on October 16. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on October 17 and 18.

