Rain-induced calamity claims 23 lives in Kerala, experts suspect a cloudburst

Heavy unseasonal rain, induced by low pressure in the Arabian Sea, triggered flash floods and landslides in many areas of Kerala claiming 23 lives in the last two days. Early warning and preparedness helped save many lives, rescue officials said.

Landslides claimed 12 lives in Kottayam and six in Idukki, while five others died in rain-related mishaps in other parts of the state. Rain intensity in many areas had reduced by Sunday afternoon but authorities are keeping a strict vigil. Though the rainfall subsided, the threat of landslides and severe water-logging across multiple districts continues, said rescue officials. The India Meteorological Department put 11 districts under yellow alert.

Heavy rain triggered two major landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts claiming 18 lives-- two worst-hit areas are Kootickal in Kottayam and Kokkayar in Idukki. Peerumedu in Idukki district witnessed maximum rainfall, nearly 24 cm.

“I was playing outside the house when I heard a deafening sound. When my father came out, we saw gushing water and boulders coming down from the nearby hill. Our house was decimated in no time and we were swept away in seconds. I got hold of a tree branch and later fell into a stream and swam across it,” said 11-year-old Jabin, who had a miraculous escape. He is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Poonjar for a minor fracture. Search is on for his missing father and other relatives.

In Kootickal, three generations of a family of six were washed away in surging waters. Bodies of grandmother Claramma Joseph (65), her daughter-in-law and a grandchild were recovered.

Survivors in Kootickal said even in the worst flood of 2018 they were least affected and the area has no history of landslides or flash floods. Heavy rain began in the area on Friday night and a landslide took place around 10 in the morning on Saturday. The whole area was cut off after roads were damaged, local residents said. Water and slush travelled around 12 km to hit human settlements.

In Kokkayar one of the victims, Fousiya, sent a Whatsapp message to her relative capturing the fury of nature and her son and daughter were also seen in it. But after a few seconds marauding flood water engulfed the whole family. Bodies of six of her family members were later recovered one km away from their house.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the situation and he later said the government will do everything possible to save lives and rescue operations are on in full swing. He said 105 relief camps have been set up and asked people in camps to adhere to Covid-19 protocol to ward off the pandemic threat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked to the CM and offered all help. Revenue Minister K Rajan later announced a relief ₹4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured all help to Kerala. “We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rain and flooding. The Central government will provide all possible help to the state,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Defence forces are helping the district administrations to remove the mound of slush and boulders to locate the missing. According to district administrations four people are still missing. Weather experts said cloud bursts triggered torrential rain at several places in Kottayam and Idukki districts. Cloud burst is a pattern of torrential downpour in a limited area in a short span.

“The pattern of the rain shows it is a cloudburst. Some of the areas in Idukki and Kottayam received more than 20 cm of rainfall in two to three hours,” said Dr M G Manoj from the Cochin University of Science and Technology.