Rains expected to pick up over Peninsular India till August 5

The rains are expected to pick up over Peninsular India particularly Kerala and Karnataka till August 5, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. IMD added the western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level was over the north of its normal position and the eastern end was close to the Himalayan foothills. The trough is likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of the Himalayas during the next two days and the eastern end is likely to shift southwards thereafter.

A western disturbance is also lying over Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan in middle tropospheric levels. A north-south trough is running from south Chhattisgarh to Comorin across Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu at lower tropospheric levels. A shear zone in middle tropospheric levels is likely to develop across extreme south Peninsular India from August 2.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning was very likely in Uttarakhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh on August 1 and 2 and Jammu & Kashmir on Monday.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning was very likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 1 and 2; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh till August 3; Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till August 5.

Isolated very heavy rainfall was also very likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Monday. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning was very likely in Telangana from August 3 to 5; coastal and north interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep from August 2 to 5; south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe till August 5.