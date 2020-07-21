e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Rains lash parts of Delhi, monsoon deficit likely to reduce

Rains lash parts of Delhi, monsoon deficit likely to reduce

Early on Tuesday morning, moderate rain was recorded at Ayanagar, which received 34 mm of rain, and heavy category rain was recorded at Faridabad, which received 80 mm of rain.

delhi Updated: Jul 21, 2020 14:53 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi had a rainfall deficit of 43% since June 1 as of Monday, and this is expected to reduce by the evening of Tuesday.
Delhi had a rainfall deficit of 43% since June 1 as of Monday, and this is expected to reduce by the evening of Tuesday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file photo)
         

Widespread and moderate rains lashed different parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

Early on Tuesday morning, moderate rain was recorded at Ayanagar, which received 34 mm of rain, and heavy category rain was recorded at Faridabad, which received 80 mm of rain.

Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 124.4 mm in a day is considered “heavy” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre, said: “The monsoon trough is passing very close to Delhi and for the next couple of days, it’s likely to oscillate in the region. We are expecting moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday…Because the western side of the trough is likely to oscillate around the region, Delhi may get light rain for a few days.”

There is a possibility of traffic disruption and water logging in low-lying areas on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Delhi.

Delhi had a rainfall deficit of 43% since June 1 as of Monday, and this is expected to reduce by the evening of Tuesday.

IMD in its bulletin for Tuesday said the western part of the monsoon trough (an area of low pressure) lies near its normal position and the eastern part is along the foothills of the Himalayas.

In addition, the convergence of moist southerly-southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal over northeast and east India and from the Arabian Sea over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels is likely to continue for the next two days.

Under the influence of these conditions, widespread and very heavy rains are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next three to four days. The rainfall intensity is very likely to decrease thereafter.

Widespread and heavy rains are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday.

tags
top news
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In