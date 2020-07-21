Rains lash parts of Delhi, monsoon deficit likely to reduce

delhi

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 14:53 IST

Widespread and moderate rains lashed different parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

Early on Tuesday morning, moderate rain was recorded at Ayanagar, which received 34 mm of rain, and heavy category rain was recorded at Faridabad, which received 80 mm of rain.

Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 124.4 mm in a day is considered “heavy” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre, said: “The monsoon trough is passing very close to Delhi and for the next couple of days, it’s likely to oscillate in the region. We are expecting moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday…Because the western side of the trough is likely to oscillate around the region, Delhi may get light rain for a few days.”

There is a possibility of traffic disruption and water logging in low-lying areas on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Delhi.

Delhi had a rainfall deficit of 43% since June 1 as of Monday, and this is expected to reduce by the evening of Tuesday.

IMD in its bulletin for Tuesday said the western part of the monsoon trough (an area of low pressure) lies near its normal position and the eastern part is along the foothills of the Himalayas.

In addition, the convergence of moist southerly-southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal over northeast and east India and from the Arabian Sea over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels is likely to continue for the next two days.

Under the influence of these conditions, widespread and very heavy rains are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next three to four days. The rainfall intensity is very likely to decrease thereafter.

Widespread and heavy rains are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday.