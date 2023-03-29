Raj HC acquits all accused in 2008 Jaipur serial blast case

The Rajasthan high court on Wednesday acquitted four people accused for the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, which killed 71 people and injured 185, while slamming the investigating agencies over their “shoddy investigation” in the case linked to terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM). The Rajasthan high court on Wednesday acquitted all the accused in the 2008 serial Jaipur blast case (HT File)

A division bench of justices Pankaj Bhandari and Sameer Jain acquitted the four accused — Mohammad Saif (32), Mohammad Sarvar (36), Saif-Ur-Rahman (36), and Salman (34) — who were given capital punishment by a trial court, whose order was challenged in the high court, said Syed Saadat Ali, the counsel for petitioners.

On May 13, 2008, mine ammonium nitrate bombs strapped to bicycles went off within a span of 25 minutes — between 7.20pm and 7.45pm — in the crowded areas of Jaipur. One live bomb was recovered near Ramchandra Temple which was defused by a bomb disposal squad.

Stating that the investigation in the case was flawed, the court said: “It is duty of the police/investigation agency to secure and record the complete evidence... However, in the instant case, the investigation agency has utterly failed to do so. This court has no hesitation to hold that the investigation was flawed, shoddy and there were lapses on the part of the investigation team.”

The court directed the director general of Rajasthan Police to initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings “against the erring officers of the Investigating team”.

“This case is a classic example of institutional failure resulting in botched investigation. We fear this isn’t the first case to suffer due to failure of investigation agencies and if things are allowed to continue the way they are, this certainly won’t be the last case in which administration of justice is affected due to shoddy investigation,” the court said.

Additional advocate general Rajesh Mehrishi said the state will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling.

The trial in the case began in December 2008 and a total of four charge sheets were filed, the last of these in 2011.

On August 8, 2020, the trial court in Jaipur acquitted one of the accused, Shahbaz Hussain alias Shahbaz Ahmed alias Shanu, who had allegedly sent an email on behalf of the terrorist outfit IM claiming responsibility for the serial blasts. In December 2019, the trial court sentenced the remaining four accused to death.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted the Ashok Gehlot government, saying the judgment cast doubt on the prosecution by the state. “The acquittal in such a big cognisable crime raises doubts on the advocacy of the Gehlot government,” said former BJP state president Satish Poonia.

“In this situation, negligence in prosecution of the state government in such a serious matter creates a doubt. This is the height of appeasement by the Congress government,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, “The state government will take appropriate action after receiving a copy of the high court’s judgment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON