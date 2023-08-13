Raj Thackeray party leader issues warning to Seema Haider over debut film: ‘Stop this or be ready for…’

Ameya Khopkar, general secretary of Maharashtra Navnirman Seva (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray, has issued a warning to Pakistani national Seema Haider over her debut film. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Khopkar wrote in Marathi, “We are firm on our stand that a Pakistani citizen should not have any place in the Indian film industry. Seema Haider is a Pakistani woman currently in India. There were also reports that she was an ISI agent. Some of the upstarts in our industry are making the same Seema Haider as an actress for fame. Why are producers not ashamed?”

Seema Haider

“Giving a public warning to stop such spectacles immediately, otherwise be ready for the MNS strike action,” Khopkar added.

Seema Haider is presently shooting for her debut film ‘Karachi to Noida’, produced by Indian filmmaker Amit Jani. Recently a video of her auditioning for the film also went viral on social media. The film is based on the love story of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena. Amit Jani said earlier that he would offer a role in his film to Haider after witnessing the former and her husband's financial struggles.

Seema - Sachin love story

Pakistani national Seema Haider (30 years) and her present husband Sachin Meena (22 years) fell in love with each other while the duo was playing a game of PUBG. Seema who was already married to Ghulam Haider then decided to cross the border to India illegally in order to be with Sachin.

Seema met Sachin for the first time in Nepal during the month of March. Subsequently, they underwent a marriage ceremony adhering to Hindu customs, following Seema's conversion to Hinduism. The couple later crossed over to India from Nepal on May 13, accompanied by Seema's children.

However, Seema Haider was apprehended by the UP police on July 4 for crossing the border illegally. Despite being granted bail shortly after the arrest, the couple remained under scrutiny by investigative agencies.

