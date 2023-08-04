Pakistan's Seema Haider to join Ramdas Athawale's party? MP responds

Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Friday dismissed his party leader Masoom Kishor's claim that Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who illegally entered India in May, might join his party. Union minister Athawale said there was no question of inducting the Pakistani woman into his party. Seema Haider and Ramdas Athawale.

“Our party has no relations with Seema Haider. She has come from Pakistan to India...There is no question of including her in our party... Masoom Kishor didn't consult me before making the statement. If after all, we have to give her a ticket then it will be a ticket from India to Pakistan,” Athawale said.

According to a report by a Hindi news channel, Haider was invited by the RPI, an ally of the NDA, to join the party.

Masoom reportedly said Haider will be made the president of the party's women's wing. She could also be made the official spokesperson of the party, considering her fluency in Hindi and English languages.

Even the party has talked about getting Haider to contest the election on the symbol of the Republican Party of India. The officials of the RPI said they were waiting for Haider to get a clean chit in the investigation by the security agencies.

Earlier, reports also claimed that Haider was likely to get featured in the movie. Haider has reportedly auditioned for a role in a movie named, "A Tailor Murder Story". The film revolves around the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic radicals.

HT could not independently confirm these news developments.

Seema Haider's plea to President Droupadi Murmu

Earlier, Haider, who entered sneaked into India without a visa, has filed a mercy petition with President Droupadi Murmu requesting that she, along with her four children, be allowed to stay at her "matrimonial home" in Greater Noida.

Haider has also urged for an oral hearing from the president in her case.

The petition, filed on her behalf by Supreme Court advocate AP Singh, was received at the President's secretariat.

In the petition, Haider (30) states that she is in love with Sachin Meena (22) who lives in Greater Noida and she came to India with her four children to live with him. The Pakistani citizen claims she has converted to Hinduism and got married to Meena as per Hindu rites and rituals at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.

"...Hon'ble madam, petitioner has found peace, love and happiness and a sense of purpose with Sachin Meena as a beloved husband, his father as father-in-law and his mother as mother-in-law that the petitioner never had before. Her excellency, (the) petitioner begs you to believe the petitioner and show compassion to a lady, not highly educated," Haider stated.

"If you show mercy, the petitioner will spend the rest of her life with her husband, four minor children and matrimonial relative will be grateful that you gave chance to make something of myself and to be a source of strength and support matrimonial petitioner can. The petitioner will finally be able to live a life with dignity in India...," she stated in the petition.

Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, says she got in touch with Meena while playing online game PUBG in 2019-20 and eventually the two talked over Whatsapp and Instagram before falling in love with each other.

She entered India illegally along with her four children on a bus via Nepal on May 13. She says she had come to live with Meena, who stays in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

On July 4, Haider was arrested by local police for entering India illegally and Meena was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with her four children in a house in Rabupura.

