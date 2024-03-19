 Raj Thackeray to take on cousin's Sena faction? MNS chief meets Amit Shah in Delhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Raj Thackeray to take on cousin's Sena faction? MNS chief meets Amit Shah in Delhi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 02:06 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has reached out to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to stitch an alliance in Maharashtra, to take on his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray along with BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray meets Union home minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
Political circles in Maharashtra are also abuzz with speculation that the BJP may join hands with the MNS to divide Marathi votes in a bid to cut Uddhav Thackeray's party to size in Mumbai.

If the alliance is sealed with Raj Thackeray, who arrived in the national capital on Monday, the MNS might get one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

Last month, a delegation of MNS leaders had met state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Bal Thackeray's nephew had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin. However, the MNS failed to make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

Raj Thackeray founded the MNS in 2006 after walking out of the Shiv Sena, apparently in protest against Bal Thackeray's efforts to promote his son Uddhav Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray's controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP.

In the debut assembly elections held in 2009, the MNS won 13 out of 288 seats, mostly in Mumbai. The division of Marathi votes was the main factor behind MNS's victory which also played spoilsport for the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha elections that year in Mumbai.

The MNS, however, lost its focus over the years and was reduced to political margins in the state.

Reacting to the latest buzz over Raj Thackeray's visit, NCP-SCP leader and MP Supriya Sule said, “He has gone to Delhi. Now it remains to be seen who he will meet there. I feel that this is the time to fight against corruption, unemployment and inflation...For which the states must work within the framework of the Constitution…”

On being asked if the MNS will be included in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Supriya Sule said, "Everyone will be welcomed and respected in the Aghadi..."

