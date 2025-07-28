Raj Thackeray's MNS supporters assault Mumbai coaching centre head

Supporters of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly assaulted the head of an academic coaching centre in Mumbai's Kalyan suburb. The attackers had alleged that Chandel was charging exorbitant fees for coaching but had not taken classes.(PTI)

In a purported video of the incident, three men are seen sitting across the desk from the owner of the centre Siddharth Singh Chandel.

Chandel runs the Siddhartha Logic coaching centre, which prepares students for competitive examinations, including for the Indian Administrative Service, NDTV reported.

The video shows Chandel on the phone, trying to placate the men. The attackers had alleged that Chandel was charging exorbitant fees for coaching but had not taken classes.

One of the MNS supporters in white shirt is seen slapping Chandel, following which the attackers stand around the table in a threatening position.

The video also shows one of the men throwing a stainless steel bottle towards the coaching centre head, while another throws a wooden plaque at him.

A group of girls are seen standing in the corner of the room, with some of them recording videos on their mobile phones.

This is the recent in a slew of such incidents in Maharashtra, wherein MNS workers or supporters were seen indulging in acts of violence.

The incident comes a week after MNS workers allegedly assaulted a Marwadi shopkeeper in Mumbai's Vikroli, claiming he had posted a WhatsApp status “insulting the Marathi community”.

The group surrounded the shopkeeper outside his shop and physically assaulted him, forcing him to issue a public apology to the Marathi community. The shopkeeper apologised by holding his ears and folding his hands.

MNS members also assaulted a food stall owner in Thane for not speaking in Marathi earlier this month. The men, who were seen wearing MNS scarves, were arrested and granted bail within hours.

In a similar incident, another shopkeeper in Mira Road was thrashed after he refused to speak in Marathi. After the incidents came to light, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis had warned that strict action would be taken against those resorting to violence.