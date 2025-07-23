Rajasthan: 2 kanwariyas electrocuted, over 30 injured as chariot touches live wire

Alwar: Two kanwariyas were killed and over 30 others injured on Wednesday morning after a chariot, which was part of a procession, came in contact with a high-tension electricity line in Beechgawan village under Laxmangarh tehsil of Rajasthan’s Alwar district. A chariot, which was part of the procession, reportedly came into contact with an 11,000 kv live wire. (Representative photo)

Police said two devotees died on the spot, and over 30 others were taken to the government hospital in Garhi Sawaipram. “Eight of them, in critical condition, were referred to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar, while a few were shifted to the Laxmangarh hospital,” an officer said.

The devotees had returned to their village from Haridwar. The kanwariyas and villagers were performing a ritual called ‘parikrama’ near a government school on the occasion of Shivratri. A chariot, which was part of the procession, reportedly came into contact with an 11,000 kv live wire.

“The cause of the electrocution is being investigated. Officials from the electricity department are also on-site to assess whether the incident occurred due to contact with the high-tension line or a snapped wire,” Tehsildar Mamta Kumari said.

The incident sparked outrage among the villagers and kanwariyas. They blocked the Laxmangarh–Mandawar road and staged a protest later in the day. Police and administrative officials were deployed to speak to the crowd and manage the situation.