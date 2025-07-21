Kanwar Yatra brings back boom boxes on Delhi roads

New Delhi Kanwariyas with boom boxes near Kashmere Gate on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Noise pollution, blocked roads and traffic diversions marked the increased rush of Kanwariyas into the Capital, which serves as a thoroughfare on their way to and back from the Ganges. Residents of south and southeast Delhi complained of disruption to their daily lives, and also raised health concerns, alleging boom boxes were being played loudly after 10pm beyond permissible limits.

While Delhi Police said they have heightened security and created diversions to ensure law and order, the problem has compounded this year, as there are 374 camps—over double the number of 170 camps set up in 2024—set up this year, residents said.

Delhi Police officers told HT that regulating “random” and unruly groups that enter Delhi from other states is tough, as they sometimes turn “aggressive”.

“During the interstate meetings held before the start of the Kanwar Yatra, we had asked their counterparts in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to take measures to stop the menace of high volume music played on boom boxes and seize vehicles violating norms of the Motor Vehicle Act and Noise Pollution Act. Other state police departments should have stopped such groups. If we try to seize their boom box-fitted vehicles here, there have been instances of Kanwariyas turning violent. In such situations, we usually issue a challan,” a police officer said.

Bindra Gurpreet, president of Vasant Vihar residents’ welfare association, said, “Kanwariyas have been going through our colony since the day before yesterday. I thought they were supposed to march on main roads. It’s very noisy… residents have been complaining about loud music, which goes on till 2am. The law says that you cannot play music more than 45 decibels after 10pm, but we can feel these Kanwairyas playing music at 100 decibels (dB). This is very troublesome for residents. Our community dogs are also frightened.”

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) permits a maximum noise level in residential areas of 55dB(A) from 6am to 10pm and 45dB(A) from 10pm to 6am.

Residents of Maharani Bagh said their doors and windows have started to shake because of the loud music.

Amitosh Moitra, secretary of Maharani Bagh RWA, said, “This happens year after year. The noise is really high, and we get several complaints every day. Many senior citizens live here. They are subjected to loud music from all sides. The doors and windows shake…we have complaints that people experience a spike in their heart rate. Residents can’t sleep, and their elderly parents get woken up at night. This is dangerous as it may lead to medical shock. Kids are also affected because they have to go to school in the morning.”

Advisory in place

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory, informing that the Agra Canal Road from Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad will remain closed from Monday to Wednesday, due to heavy Kanwariya movement.

“Traffic congestion expected on Kalindi Kunj–Yamuna Bridge Road. Use alternate routes via Road No.13 and Mathura Road…,” the traffic police posted on their social media handles.

As per the advisory, the Agra Canal Road (Eco Park Road) will be completely closed for vehicular movement, while the Kalindi Kunj-Yamuna Bridge Road may experience intermittent closures. Commuters travelling to Delhi and Faridabad from Noida were advised to avoid the two stretches.

The closure of the stretch is expected to lead to massive traffic snarls on the alternative routes, especially on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway, National Highway 9 and Mathura Road.