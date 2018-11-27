On Rajasthan CM candidate, Arun Jaitley says Congress creating illusion

Union minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress for not declaring its chief minister candidate in Rajasthan, which goes to polls on December 7.

He was speaking at a press meet in Jaipur to release the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Rajasthan elections

“Congress is making a virtue out of division in the party. They want to keep six communities under illusion,” Jaitley said in a possible reference to Ashok Gehlot’s statement that the Congress has not one but many chief ministerial candidates.

When asked who would be the next chief minister of the state (between him and PCC chief Sachin Pilot), the veteran Congress leader and former chief minister of the state said in Jodhpur, “now there are more in the running – PC Joshi, Girija Vyas, Lalchan Kataria and Rameshwar Dudi.”

Gehlot said that even Ajmer MP Raghu Sharm was a contender. “He heads the campaign committee and is a strong contender,” he added

The Congress added to the leadership suspense in the state by fielding Gehlot and Pilot, both strong contenders for the CM post.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 15:40 IST