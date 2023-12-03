Rajasthan Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Gehlot, Pilot, Raje report card today
Rajasthan Elections Results 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan has never voted the incumbent government in the last 30 years
Rajasthan Elections Results 2023 LIVE: In a few hours from now, the fate of Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje will be decided as the counting for the crucial Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 begins at 8am today. In 2018, the Congress won the state in a majority bringing the Vasundhara Raje government to an end. Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy but what followed was a long infighting inside the Congress which cost Sachin Pilot the deputy chief minister post in 2020. As the BJP looks to come back in the state riding on the state's history of voting out the incumbent party, Gehlot versus Pilot bickering and other issues like women's safety, question leak, the Congress is eyeing to reverse the trend and retain the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
As the exit polls have predicted a close fight between the BJP and the Congress, regional parties may emerge as the kingmaker in the state. Both the Congress and the BJP have reached out to Independent candidates, rebels and smaller parties in case there is a hung assembly.
Neither the BJP nor the Congress announced any chief minister face in Rajasthan.
Here is what happened in the previous elections in Rajasthan
- In 2018, the Congress became the single largest party with 100 seats, short of the majority by 1 seat in the 200-member assembly. This time, 199 seats went to the election.
- In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats and the Congress managed only 21 seats.
3. In 2008, the Congress won 96 seats and the BJP won 78 seats
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:58 AM
Rajasthan Elections Results 2023 LIVE: Congress is winning, candidates are very enthusiastic: Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said he spoke with all the candidates. "There will be clear mandate for us," Gehlot said.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:39 AM
Rajasthan Elections Results 2023 LIVE: Night before results. Here is what happened in Congress
Rajasthan Congress's top leadership reached the war room on Saturday evening.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PCC chief Govind Singh Dostara held a meeting with the party candidates through video conferencing.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed AICC observers to all 4 states ahead of the results.
Bhupender Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan have been appointed as Rajasthan AICC observers.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 09:32 PM
Rajasthan Elections Results 2023 LIVE: Gehlot arrives at Congress war room Saturday night
A day before the counting, Ashok Gehlot arrived at the Congress war room on Saturday night.