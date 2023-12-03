Rajasthan Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Gehlot, Pilot, Raje report card today

Rajasthan Elections Results 2023 LIVE: In a few hours from now, the fate of Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje will be decided as the counting for the crucial Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 begins at 8am today. In 2018, the Congress won the state in a majority bringing the Vasundhara Raje government to an end. Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy but what followed was a long infighting inside the Congress which cost Sachin Pilot the deputy chief minister post in 2020. As the BJP looks to come back in the state riding on the state's history of voting out the incumbent party, Gehlot versus Pilot bickering and other issues like women's safety, question leak, the Congress is eyeing to reverse the trend and retain the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Rajasthan Elections Results 2023 LIVE: Smaller parties are likely to play a major role in deciding the new government in Rajasthan.(PTI)

As the exit polls have predicted a close fight between the BJP and the Congress, regional parties may emerge as the kingmaker in the state. Both the Congress and the BJP have reached out to Independent candidates, rebels and smaller parties in case there is a hung assembly.

Neither the BJP nor the Congress announced any chief minister face in Rajasthan.

Here is what happened in the previous elections in Rajasthan

In 2018, the Congress became the single largest party with 100 seats, short of the majority by 1 seat in the 200-member assembly. This time, 199 seats went to the election. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats and the Congress managed only 21 seats.

3. In 2008, the Congress won 96 seats and the BJP won 78 seats