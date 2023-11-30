Rajasthan exit poll results: BJP likely to win, Congress to be close second

New Delhi: The BJP will likely wrest power from Congress's Ashok Gehlot, exit polls predicted. The Congress had won 100 seats in the 200-strong assembly in 2018; the BJP had won 73 seats. Ashok Gehlot is likely to be ousted from power in Rajasthan, exit polls predicted. (PTI file photo)

According to the poll agency Polstrat, the Congress is likely to win between 90-100 seats. The BJP is likely to win 100-110 seats. The majority mark in Rajasthan is 101. In case of a close contest, the role of 'others' in the state will be crucial. They are likely to win 5-15 seats.

Meanwhile, Jan Ki Baat said the BJP will win the elections with 100-122 seats. The Congress will be the runnersup with 62-85 seats. Others are likely to win between 14 and 15 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll also predicted similar results in Rajasthan. Per the exit poll, the Congress is likely to win between 86 and 106 seats, the BJP 80-100 seats and others 9-18 seats.

The Times Now-ETG exit poll predicted 56-72 seats for the Congress and 108-128 seats for the BJP. The exit poll is giving 31-21 seats to others.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said he was confident of a win in the state. He had also said the BJP wouldn't form a government in any of the five states that went to polls in November.

"Congress government will be formed (in Rajasthan). In all five states, I feel that BJP is not going to form the government. Exit polls may say something, surveys might suggest something, but based on the feedback of people in the cities and villages, I feel that our government should come," Gehlot told reporters.