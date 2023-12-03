PM Modi says poll outcome win for ‘Aatmanirbharta’, attacks Oppn's caste census push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the assembly election results are a win for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Addressing jubilant party workers at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, he said, “Today's victory in assembly elections is historic and unprecedented. It is the victory of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and self-reliant India”.

In an apparent attack on the caste census push by the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Modi claimed that “several attempts were made to divide country on caste lines.” He reiterated that women, youth, poor and farmers are the only castes in the country and their empowerment would further strengthen the country.

"But, I kept on saying that for me four castes are supreme – and they are women power, youth, farmers, and the poor. The country will be strengthened if these four will be empowered," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a decisive victory in the heartland states, routing the rival Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

