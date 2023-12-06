Rajasthan Bandh today LIVE: Heightened security in Jaipur; shops closed in Ajmer

The president of the right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead in his own home in Jaipur. The incident unfolded on Tuesday when three assailants, purportedly affiliated with the Rohit Godara gang, entered Gogamedi's residence in the Shyam Nagar area under the guise of a meeting. Supporters of Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi blocked the Shipra Path road outside the hospital where he was rushed after he was shot at in his Jaipur residence.(ANI)

According to reports, the attackers, after engaging in conversation with Gogamedi, opened fire, leading to a retaliatory exchange with the security guards. The chilling incident, captured on CCTV, shows the attackers firing indiscriminately at Gogamedi, who eventually succumbs to the brutal assault. One assailant was killed during the incident, while two managed to escape, prompting a widespread search by law enforcement.

As the tension escalates, Gogamedi's supporters have called for a 'Jaipur bandh' on Wednesday and threatened a statewide shutdown if prompt action is not taken. Protests have erupted in various districts, and the political leaders, including Congress and BJP, have condemned the act.

Stay tuned for real-time updates on the unfolding situation, protests, and official responses surrounding the Rajasthan Bandh following the shocking murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.