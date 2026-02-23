BJP leader refuses to give Muslim women blankets in Rajasthan, video surfaces

A ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader allegedly refused to give three Muslim women blankets at an event for blanket distribution among the needy at Karad in Rajasthan’s Tonk after learning about their religious identity, purportedly saying those who “abuse” Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not have the right to get them. Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria doubled down and purportedly said it does not matter if the Muslim women felt bad (Screengrab/X/@JaunapuriaSS)

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday morning, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, a two-time former Parliament member from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, is purportedly heard asking the name of one of the Muslim women who was given a blanket. When she replied, Sukaran Khan, Jaunapuria asked her to return the blanket.

“Those who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not have any right to these blankets. Please move aside. Leave the blanket there,” Jaunapuria is purportedly heard saying.

Then he is purportedly heard asking the names of two other women, Razia and Zubaida, and refusing to give them blankets and asking them to leave.

Sukaran Khan told reporters, “He was giving blankets to everyone. But suddenly, he asked his staff to ask for our names. We told him our names. He got offended as we are Muslims. He immediately took our blankets back.”

In another video, some people were purportedly seen opposing Jaunapuria’s conduct. One of them told him, “Don’t you feel shame? You refused to give blankets to these elderly women? Only three to four of them were left out.”

Jaunapuria doubled down and is purportedly heard replying: “It doesn’t matter if you feel bad. They will take the blanket and will later boast that they made a fool of us. Why are you arguing? No need for any argument. This is not a government scheme. It is a personal arrangement.” Jaunapuria did not respond to HT’s request for comments.

Congress leader Tikaram Jully called Jaunapuria’s conduct shameful. “He insulted these Muslim women. First, he distributed the blankets and then took them back. He also rebuked the local villagers when they opposed it. Those villagers strongly objected to his action. This is really shameful for a public servant who also served as an MP [member of Parliament].”